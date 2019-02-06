Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption The pair stole the taxi driver's car at knifepoint in the car par of B&M Bargains

Two men who stole a taxi at knifepoint have been jailed.

Lexi Elliott and James Thompson, both 23, concealed their faces and wielded a Stanley knife at the driver as they took the Skoda in Carlisle.

The taxi was later found "totally destroyed" by fire. The driver said the robbery "tipped me over the edge" after the death of his wife.

Elliott was jailed 49 months and Thompson for 41 at Carlisle Crown Court after admitting robbery and arson.

Thompson also admitted illegal knife possession.

The court heard the driver had gone to Alexander Street to collect a fare at about 05:30 on 11 December.

'Upset and pain'

Elliott and Thompson, both of Highfield Avenue, Carlisle, got in with jacket hoods pulled tightly around their faces and demanded to be taken to B&M Bargains on Wigton Road.

Once there, Thompson, who the court heard was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, brandished the knife at the driver forcing him to flee.

In a victim impact statement read to court, the driver spoke of being "fragile" and "already at the brink" following the death of his wife two years previously.

On his mobile phone - taken in the robbery but never recovered - were "the last years I had with my wife", he said.

"Being robbed at knifepoint tipped me over the edge," stated the taxi driver.

Of the missing phone, he added: "They have taken a significant part of my life away from me."

Judge James Adkin told the pair they were "both responsible for the lingering upset and pain" caused to the taxi driver.