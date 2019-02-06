Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption DNP in tablet form was found along with packaging

A company has been found guilty of selling potentially deadly "fat-burner" tablets to customers around the world.

Enhanced Athlete Europe Ltd shipped 2,4-dinitrophenol (DNP) in tablet form to thousands of people.

It had denied placing an unsafe food product on the market but was convicted by a jury at Carlisle Crown Court.

The company, which has registered offices in Wigton in Cumbria and Gateshead on Tyneside, will be sentenced at a later date.

It follows a raid on an industrial unit in Wigton in September 2017 during which mixing and pill-packing machines were found, along with tablets and several kilos of yellow DNP powder.

The court was told that while the chemical could cause rapid weight loss if consumed, it was also "toxic to humans, causing serious harmful side effects and, in fact, fatalities".

Email and website feedback exchanged between users and the company director were also recovered, some of which raised "serious concerns" about the use of DNP as a fat-burner.

One warned: "Last thing you want, bro, is some kid burning himself inside out."

Although Enhanced Athlete Europe Ltd no longer has any directors listed, it is said to have considerable assets contained in a bank account which is currently frozen.