Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Christopher Peck had to have his left leg amputated after an infection spread

Cash raised for a biker injured in a crash in Brazil was given away to help others after his death, an inquest heard.

Christopher Peck, 34, of Workington, was two weeks into an 18-week Uruguay to Canada trip when he was hit by a lorry.

More than £50,000 was raised for his treatment but he died days after the crash on 20 April 218.

The money was given to a cancer patient and spent on a child's wheelchair.

Sitting at Cockermouth Coroner's Court, Coroner Kirsty Gomersal, who ruled Mr Peck died as a result of a road collision, said his family were "incredible".

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Mr Peck had planned to ride across South America

A crowdfunding page was set up to pay Mr Peck's medical bills after problems with his insurance policies.

His injuries included broken ribs, a fractured femur, hip and brain swelling and he was in a coma after having his left leg amputated.

The inquest heard Mr Peck, a Falkland Islands Fisheries officer, was overtaking a lorry in the opposite direction when the crash happened.

Although charged, the driver was never prosecuted despite admitting to drinking heavily the night before, the hearing was told.

Mr Peck's family decided to give the money to doctors in Brazil and support other people in need.

His brother Sean said: "Christopher was genuinely a good bloke. He was a great brother, a great friend, a good son and everyone enjoyed being around him."