Crash death teenager was 'beautiful and happy'
A 13-year-old girl who died in a three-vehicle crash was beautiful and happy, her devastated family have said.
Ingrid Messenger was a passenger in a Citroen that collided with a Land Rover and Mercedes Sprinter Van near Southwaite, Cumbria, on Monday.
Her family described her as full of vitality with a "give-it-a-go" attitude.
Vicki Jackson, head of Caldew School, said the "highly conscientious student" was "exceptional in many ways".
She added Ingrid would be sorely missed.
Her mother and sister were also injured in the crash at a crossroads near the Crown Inn between Ivegill and Durdar.
A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of driving offences and perverting the course of justice was later released under investigation.