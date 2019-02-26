Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Image caption Sellafield Ltd run a nuclear processing and decommissioning site in Cumbria

Sellafield bosses have said they intend to admit a health and safety breach after a worker was "contaminated".

The firm which runs the Cumbrian nuclear processing plant was charged by the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR).

A worker suffered "personal contamination" on 5 February 2017, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Sellafield Ltd is yet to enter a plea but has indicated its intention to admit the charge.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm we have written to Carlisle Crown Court to indicate our intention to plead guilty.

"For legal reasons we are unable to comment further on details of the case."

A sentencing hearing is due to take place in front of a judge at the crown court on 2 April.

An ONR spokesman added: "This matter remains subject to active court proceedings so ONR cannot comment any further at this stage for legal reasons."