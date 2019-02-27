A mobile phone shop manager stole almost £40,000 to feed a "rabid gambling addiction", a court has heard.

Jasper Pattison, 26, took up to £5,000 a month from the safe of Penrith's Carphone Warehouse between May 2016 and May 2017, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Pattison, of Aldby Place, Cleator Moor, had become addicted to online gambling, prosecutors said.

He admitted theft and was given a 10-month jail term suspended for two years.

'Crude offending'

The court heard Pattison had "risen through the ranks" of the company to become a general manager.

An investigation began after an audit brought to light discrepancies in May 2016.

"It appears the trigger for this was an online gambling problem," prosecutor Brendan Burke said.

Judge James Adkin told Pattison: "It was pretty crude offending that was always likely to be discovered."

Pattison was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.