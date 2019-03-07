Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Joshua Warner said he carried a knife to "frighten rather than to use"

A man caught by police carrying a knife has been jailed by a judge who said he would "not tolerate knife crime on the streets of Cumbria".

Joshua Warner was one of four people stopped and searched in Penrith in January after reports a blade had been brandished near the town's Sainsbury's.

Carlisle Crown Court heard Warner, 18, had the weapon to "frighten rather than to use" and "for protection".

He was jailed for eight months on Wednesday.

Warner, of Old London Road, Penrith, admitted possession of a bladed article in public, but denied he had produced the weapon during the earlier incident seen by eyewitness.

'Deterrent sentences'

No other weapons were found by officers during the search.

Judge Peter Davies said: "The carrying of knives in any circumstances cannot be tolerated. I will not tolerate it on the streets of Cumbria.

"There has to be deterrent sentences for knives.

"People have to know that if you carry a knife, you not only risk other people, you risk your own liberty."

Paul Tweddle, defending, described Warner as "misguided" and said a lesson had been "severely learned".

But he added: "He has become part of a problem which has led to the deaths of Yousef Makki and Jodie Chesney, who were fatally stabbed at the weekend."