Jubilee Bridge is the only land link between Walney Island and Barrow

A councillor has called for a second bridge to connect an island in Cumbria that is not easily accessible.

Kevin Hamilton has said Jubilee Bridge, connecting Walney Island to Barrow, will not be "fit for purpose" soon.

Mr Hamilton, chairman of Barrow Local Committee, said Walney's growing population was putting too much strain on the 111-year-old bridge.

The committee will work with Barrow council and Cumbria County Council to tackle the issue as a priority.

Mr Hamilton has urged the county council to apply for government money to build a second connecting bridge.

He said: "It's all right spending £4m on Jubilee Bridge for repairs now but in 10 years' time, it won't be fit for purpose.

"Walney will have as big a population as Ulverston and Penrith, and yet there's only one road on and one road off - it's absolutely ridiculous."

Mr Hamilton, the Labour member for Risedale, said: "The gridlock of traffic now is absolutely horrendous and what I have asked the county council for is a second crossing."

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service recent snarl-ups on the A590 had highlighted the situation, with traffic being diverted "round the houses" through Cark and Cartmel.