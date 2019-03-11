Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Glenn Amado Shields "saw red" the court heard

A man who pursued and rammed a van with his former partner and her eight-week old baby inside, has been jailed.

Glenn Amado Shields "saw red" after watching his former partner get into a van driven by another man in Carlisle, the city's crown court was told.

The court heard the actions of the 26-year-old left the woman "petrified" for her child.

Shields was jailed for 18 months after admitting dangerous driving and threatening to destroy her property.

The court heard Shields, of Cant Crescent, Upperby, gave chase to the van while behind the wheel of a black Range Rover on the afternoon of 16 December.

The prosecution said Shields was "flying" as he travelled at speed - sometimes on the wrong side of residential city roads - during a five-mile, 30-minute pursuit which left his former partner "terrified and petrified".

'Reacted poorly'

Prosecutor James Preece said: "The woman was not bothered about herself, but scared for her daughter."

Shields admitted two counts of dangerous driving and threatening to destroy the property of his former partner.

His lawyer, Josh Bowker said: "Mr Shields saw red and he accepts he reacted poorly."

Sentencing Shields, Judge Davies said: "Thankfully no-one was injured, but no thanks to you.

"These were appalling acts of driving."

Shields must also serve a two-year driving ban when released and was banned from contacting his former partner for five years.