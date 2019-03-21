Image copyright Kimspics Image caption BBC Weather Watcher Kimspics captured the rare coloured moonbow in Alston, Cumbria

A moonbow - a rare lunar rainbow - has been photographed over Cumbria during the super worm moon.

The phenomenon was captured late on Wednesday above Alston by BBC Weather Watcher Kimspics.

BBC weather presenter Simon King described it as a "rare and amazing colourful moonbow".

He said normally moonbows are much fainter and seen as white but the extra brightness of Wednesday's moon meant colours could be seen.

The super worm moon coincided with the spring equinox, the midway point between mid-winter and mid-summer.

During a full moon, Mr King said, there can be enough light to produce a moonbow.

"Normally these are much fainter and you may only see them as white as all the colours are weaker and scattered away before they reach your eye," he said.

"With last night's full moon also being a supermoon it was much brighter than a normal full moon.

"This extra brightness generated enough light shining into the water droplets that the colours of the rainbow were reflected right back to the weather watcher."

Another moonbow was photographed by Ben Gwynne above Skipton, North Yorkshire, in October 2016 at the same time as a Hunter's Moon or blood moon.