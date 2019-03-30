Cumbria

Trio jailed for drug and driving offences in Carlisle

  • 30 March 2019
Natasha Graham (left), Stephen Irwin (centre) and Steven Kidd Image copyright Cumbria Police
Image caption Natasha Graham (left), Stephen Irwin (centre) and Steven Kidd have all been jailed

Two drug dealers took police on a high-speed chase the wrong way through rush-hour traffic while a five-year-old child was in the car.

The vehicle reached 87mph (140kph) and was driven the wrong way around a roundabout, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Stephen Irwin and Natasha Graham were jailed after admitting possessing cocaine with intent to supply. Irwin also admitted several driving offences.

A third person, Steven Kidd, was jailed for supplying cocaine.

The Saab sped away from police on Longlands Road in Carlisle at about 17:00 GMT on 1 February.

Officers called off the chase when it became too dangerous to continue, but the Saab eventually crashed into a field and Irwin, 32, and Graham, 25, fled.

Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said they laid low at a Carlisle hotel for several days, where a "steady stream of drug customers" visited a room in which police later found the pair along with cocaine potentially with a street value of almost £5,000 and cash.

'Momentous danger'

Graham was on bail having previously been arrested with another drug dealer, 21-year-old Steven Kidd, on 29 December 2017.

Police had found nine bags of crack cocaine in Kidd's underwear.

A search of Graham and Kidd's home in Toronto Street, Currock, revealed bags and weighing scales, along with £1,000 cash.

Judge Peter Davies said he had risked "momentous danger".

"God knows how catastrophe was averted," he added.

Irwin, of Eskdale Avenue, Carlisle, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years and must serve a driving ban upon his release.

Graham, said to have played a secondary role in the drug trafficking, was jailed for three years and nine months.

Kidd was given a three-and-a-half year prison sentence having admitted his guilt.

