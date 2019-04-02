Image copyright PA Image caption Organisers said the lemurs "do some of the poses naturally - that typical pose warming their bellies in the sunshine"

Downward dog will be familiar to anyone who has ever attempted a yoga class, but how about a lemur lotus pose?

The animals have been enlisted by a Lake District hotel and spa, which is offering "lemoga" classes.

Armathwaite Hall, near Keswick, has launched the sessions as one of its "meet the wildlife" wellness activities.

Richard Robinson, manager of the adjoining wildlife park, said they are ideal partners.

Mr Robinson said: "When you watch lemurs they do some form of the poses naturally - that typical pose warming their bellies in the sunshine.

"It seemed to be a really good combination to encourage people to have a go and spend time with a lemur.

"I don't think you ever see an unhappy zoo keeper. We spend all our time with animals.

"We know how it makes us feel and if we can give a little piece of that to people then great."

