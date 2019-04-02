Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Image caption Sellafield Ltd runs the nuclear processing and decommissioning site in Cumbria

Sellafield has been ordered to pay almost £500,000 after a worker was exposed to eight times the annual limit of plutonium.

Sellafield Ltd admitted health and safety breaches at the Cumbrian nuclear processing plant.

Carlisle Crown Court heard worker Jonathan Greggain suffered "stress and anxiety" after the incident on 5 February 2017.

The company was fined £380,000 and told to pay costs of £96,573.

The court was told an investigation by the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) found Mr Greggain became contaminated after a corroded probe he was cleaning punctured his hand through a protective glove.

'We apologise'

A spokesman for the company said: "Safety and security are our highest priority and we are extremely disappointed that our robust and thorough safety arrangements were unable to prevent the incident.

"We apologise for the adverse effects this has had on the welfare of our employee. This is a matter we take extremely seriously as reflected by our guilty plea.

"This was an isolated incident that did not cause wider risk to workers beyond this task, nor any broader safety concerns."

The spokesman added they tried to ensure "employees are trained to the highest standard".

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said it was satisfied the case did not point to any "broader concern" about the control of risks and hazards across the Sellafield site.

However, a spokesman added: "This was a case where Sellafield Ltd failed to properly assess the risk to workers arising from sharp objects when working in a glove box.

"The accident could have been avoided had the corroded probe been routinely replaced."