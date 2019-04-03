Image copyright UK Parliament/BBC Image caption Policing Minister Nick Hurd (left) told Tim Farron the force had the same increase in resources as other areas

An MP has called the number of police officers in his constituency "dangerous and unacceptable".

Liberal Democrat Tim Farron said only eight officers at a time covered most of Westmorland and Lonsdale while Cumbria has seen a 27% rise in crime.

During a debate in parliament he urged Policing Minister Nick Hurd to "intervene immediately" to provide additional resources.

Mr Hurd said Cumbria Police had received extra funds.

"More money is going into policing, including in Cumbria, and more police officers are being recruited, including in Cumbria," he said.

National crime rise

Mr Farron said the rise in crime in the county was the "third biggest increase in the country".

"With only eight police officers covering most of my constituency - an area the size of Greater London - that is hardly surprising, but it is dangerous and unacceptable," he said.

Cumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Slattery said there were 100 members of staff based at Kendal Police station.

"This number doesn't take into account specialist police officers who are deployable to South Lakes in an emergency," he said.

He agreed reported crime had increased in Cumbria but said it had nationally, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A spokesman for Mr Farron said he had been out on the beat with police officers in South Lakeland earlier this year and no more than eight officers were covering the area.