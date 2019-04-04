Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption The cash machine at Aldi in Whitehaven was the only one the gang successfully stole

Eight men who tried to raid a number of cash machines but only got away with one have been jailed.

The gang used a vehicle to rip the machine from the wall at an Aldi store in Whitehaven, Cumbria, in October 2017, stealing £66,000.

Attempts to take machines in Silloth, Ambleside, Whitehaven, Maryport and Cockermouth all failed.

Martyn Smith, 37, and Steven Smith, 38, were each jailed for seven years at Carlisle Crown Court.

The pair, of Lonsdale Terrace, Maryport, and Towncroft, Dearham, respectively, had been found guilty of conspiracy to burgle.

The other six, who admitted conspiracy to steal, were:

Maurice Smith, 56, of Craika Road, Dearham, was jailed for four years

Scott Walpole, 29, of East Crescent, Aspatria, was jailed for four years and three months

Ashley Macauley, 25, of Pasture Farm, Aspatria, was jailed for four years and three months

John Thompson, 26, of Harriston, Aspatria, was jailed for three years and four months

Dillon Broderick, 22, of Main Street, Ellenborough, Maryport, was jailed for three years

Zane Tinkler, 27, of Brunswick Square, Penrith, was jailed for four years and six months

Cumbria Police said the failed attempts, the last of which was in April 2018, still caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.