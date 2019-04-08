Image copyright PA Image caption About 180 security and catering staff are involved in the pay dispute at Sellafield

Security guards and catering staff at the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing site in Cumbria have voted to go on strike over pay.

About 180 staff, who are employed by outsourcing firm Mitie, will take part in two 10-day strikes on 19 April and again on 4 May.

The workers are members of the Unite union, which says it wants an increase to the current £8.45 an hour rate.

Sellafield Ltd said it was monitoring the situation.

Unite said Mitie had refused to negotiate a fresh pay claim. The company has been approached for comment.

Unite regional officer Ryan Armstrong said: "Mitie is a multi million-pound company that is refusing to pay workers even the living wage, on a high security site.

"Our members are no longer going to accept poverty wages and if Mitie wants to prevent huge disruption at the complex, then it needs to make a fair pay offer."

A Sellafield Ltd spokesman said: "As usual with disputes affecting our site, we will be monitoring the situation and working to understand any impacts so we can have contingencies in place if required."

According to the government website, the National Living Wage and the National Minimum Wage rate from April 2019 is £8.21 for those aged 25 years and above, prior to that it was £7.83 for the 2018/2019 financial year.