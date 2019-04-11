Image caption Three out of the 16 people charged have denied involvement

A "county lines" drugs plot to sell heroin and crack cocaine was a military-style operation, a jury has heard.

Sixteen people have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs brought in to Cumbria from Liverpool, Carlisle Crown Court was told.

Thirteen have admitted the charge.

Daniel Brennan, 32, and Sharnee Dawkins, 29, both from Carlisle, and 19-year-old James Bailey, from Skelmersdale, all deny involvement.

Prosecutor Tim Evans said Cumbrian residents had assisted dealers from outside the county by sub-dealing and allowing their homes to be used for storing and packaging drugs.

The Liverpool gang was headed by 35-year-old Roy Hickman, Mr Evans said.

"Roy Hickman, say the Crown, is the general," he said.

"The Liverpool-based defendants are his officers and the Cumbrians, below that, the soldiers."

Nine people from Cumbria and four from the Merseyside area have admitted the charge.

Mr Brennan, of Woodside North, Ms Dawkins, of Crummock Street, and Mr Bailey, of Birkrig, are accused of being part of the same plot.

However, Mr Evans told the jury: "The fact that other people have pleaded guilty to a conspiracy doesn't in itself mean that these (three) individuals are guilty of a conspiracy."

The trial, which is expected to last at least two weeks, continues.