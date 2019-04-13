Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ivor Broadis signed for Manchester City in 1951

Former England international footballer Ivor Broadis has died aged 96.

He won 14 caps for his country and scored twice in three appearances in the 1954 World Cup.

During his club career he played as an inside-forward for Carlisle United, Sunderland, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Queen of the South.

In a Twitter tribute, Carlisle described him as "a true gentleman, a fantastic athlete and sportsman, and a top quality journalist".

Posted to RAF Crosby-on-Eden after World War Two, Broadis signed for Carlisle in 1946.

Although he was only 23 years old, he was was offered the player-manager job and remains the youngest man to have held such a position in the English Football League.

Broadis worked as a football reporter in the city following his retirement and was England's oldest surviving international footballer.

He lived with his family in the village of Linstock, near Carlisle.

Last year he was made a freeman of the city.

Ivor Broadis

Born: London

London Date of birth: 18 December 1922

18 December 1922 Clubs: Carlisle (1946-49), Sunderland (1949-51), Man City (1951-53), Newcastle (1953-55), Carlisle (1955-59), Queen of the South (1959-60)

Carlisle (1946-49), Sunderland (1949-51), Man City (1951-53), Newcastle (1953-55), Carlisle (1955-59), Queen of the South (1959-60) England career: 14 caps, 8 goals

As well as his sporting achievements, Broadis was also recognised for his 500 flying hours during the war.

He helped return hundreds of troops home to Britain in his role as a navigator.