Image copyright Google Image caption Two people suffered serious injuries outisde the Throstles Nest pub

A man has been charged with attempted murder after two people suffered serious injuries outside a pub.

Cumbria Police said a man in his 20s is in a serious but stable condition at Cumberland Infirmary after the incident at the Throstles Nest pub in Wigton on Friday.

A woman in her 40s suffered a serious head injury but has since been discharged from hospital.

A 39-year-old man is due before Workington Magistrates on Monday.

The man from Wigton has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, common assault and threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody.