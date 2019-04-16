Image copyright GLAA Image caption The latest arrest was made at the same residential site near Carlisle

Police investigating a potential victim of modern slavery who they said had lived in a shed for 40 years have made a second arrest.

Officers found a 58-year-old British man with just a chair and soiled bedding during a raid at a residential site north of Carlisle in October.

A man aged 79 was arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences at the time and released under investigation.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of similar offences earlier.

Officers from the the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police, made the new arrest at the same residential site.

Image copyright GLAA Image caption The 58-year-old man was said to be living in a shed containing just a chair and soiled bedding

GLAA senior investigating officer Martin Plimmer said: "Our priority since we made the initial arrest has been to ensure that the potential victim has been given all the necessary help and support. This was clearly the right thing to do."

Det Ch Insp Helen Harkins, from Cumbria Police, said the force was "working closely with the GLAA to ensure all lines of inquiry are explored".

When the man was discovered in October, police said he appeared to have been made to carry out unpaid work from the age of 16 or 17.

"When we found him he was like a rabbit in headlights and very confused," Mr Plimmer said.

The GLAA said the man was continuing to receive specialist support.