Image copyright Google Image caption George Carroll was sentenced at Preston Crown Court

A former PE teacher has been jailed for sex offences against pupils.

George Carroll had previously admitted nine counts of indecent assault against three pupils at Cartmel School and what is now Settlebeck School, Sedbergh, between 1963 and 1972.

He was charged as part of Operation Tweed, an investigation into non-recent abuse at Cumbria residential schools.

Carroll, 85, of Queens Road, Bournemouth, was jailed for two years at Preston Crown Court.

The court was told Carroll committed the offences when the boys were blowing up footballs in store rooms.

In his police interview, he said he could not fully recollect the incidents but did accept that he behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner with male pupils during his time as a teacher.

Det Insp Doug Marshall, from Cumbria Constabulary, said: "The victims in this case have had to live with what they were subjected to by Carroll for decades.

"However, I hope that seeing their former PE teacher admit what he did and be brought to justice for his offences, all these years later, has brought them some comfort."