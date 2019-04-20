Image copyright Google Image caption The cars crashed on the A66 at Thornthwaite

A man died and three people, including a nine-year-old child, were hurt in a collision between three cars.

The 42-year-old man from West Cumbria was driving a Renault Clio which was in collision with a Citroen C3 and A Class Mercedes on the A66 at Thornthwaite, Keswick, on Friday.

An 18-year-old West Cumbria man and a 56-year-old Cheshire woman were flown to hospital with serious injuries.

The child is in a stable condition at Cumberland Infirmary.

The red Citroen C3 was being driven by a 40-year-old woman and the green Mercedes by a 56-year-old man from Cheshire.