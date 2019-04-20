Carlisle stabbing: Man arrested over murder bid
- 20 April 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed.
A 43-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an attack on Dalston Road, Carlisle, at about 03:20 BST on Friday.
Cumbria Police said he was in a stable condition in the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
A 20-year-old man from Carlisle has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.