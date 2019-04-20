Cumbria

Carlisle stabbing: Man arrested over murder bid

  • 20 April 2019

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed.

A 43-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an attack on Dalston Road, Carlisle, at about 03:20 BST on Friday.

Cumbria Police said he was in a stable condition in the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

A 20-year-old man from Carlisle has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites