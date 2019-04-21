A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed.

The 43-year-old victim suffered serious injuries when he was attacked on Dalston Road, in Carlisle, early on Friday.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where his condition was described as stable.

Cumbria Police has charged a 20-year-old man from Carlisle with attempted murder and he is due to appear before magistrates on Monday.