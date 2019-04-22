Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in the early hours at the DHL depot in the Pirelli compound

A man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder over a stabbing at a Carlisle parcel delivery depot.

Michael Kadlcik, 43, suffered multiple wounds in the attack at the DHL site in the Pirelli factory compound on Friday.

Martin Bozhkov, of Warwick Road in Carlisle, appeared before the city's magistrates on Monday accused of attempted murder and having a bladed instrument.

The 43-year-old was remanded to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 27 May.

Mr Kadlcik was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for treatment and has since been released, the court heard.