Image caption Thirteen others admitted involvement in the drugs plot

Three people have been found guilty of being involved in a massive "county lines" drugs operation.

Daniel Brennan and Sharnee Dawkins, both from Carlisle, and James Bailey from Skelmersdale, denied being part of a plot to bring heroin and crack cocaine from Liverpool to Cumbria.

Brennan and Bailey will be sentenced in June. Dawkins, who is pregnant, will be sentenced in December.

Judge Peter Davies told her she was in "a very serious position".

"You have to understand that, unborn child or not," he said.

Medical update

Carlisle Crown Court heard how Cumbria residents assisted Liverpool gang members by dealing and allowing their homes to be used for storing and packaging drugs between June and November last year.

Jurors were told nine other people from Cumbria and four others from the Merseyside area had admitted the same charge of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

They will also be sentenced in June.

Brennan, 32, previously of Woodside North in Carlisle, and Bailey, 19, of Birkrig, were remanded in custody until then.

Dawkins, 29, previously of Crummock Street, has been granted bail until her sentencing hearing, at which the judge is expected to consider a medical update.