A registered sex offender drew pictures of children being sexually abused after his release from prison.

Nathan Parker, 25, had previously been jailed for possessing illegal images of children and extreme pornography.

But after his release, drawings were found in his bail hostel and family home, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Parker was sentenced to two years in jail, suspended for two years, after admitting possessing about 36 prohibited images of children.

He was also ordered to complete 30 days rehabilitation having also admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and possessing a Nintendo DS capable of connecting to the internet.

'Grisly' offences

The court heard Parker, of Ennerdale Close, Dalton-in-Furness, had also previously been given a community order after his release from jail having "drawn pictures in his cell depicting child sexual abuse".

Parker's lawyer said for the 14 months since the community order was imposed, he had been "doing very well and has committed no offences".

The latest drawings were found in January 2018 in his hostel in Carlisle and at his home.

Judge Peter Davies said the offences were "grisly" but further time in jail would be "detrimental".

The SHPO remains in force until 2022 and Parker must sign the sex offenders register for a decade.