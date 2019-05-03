Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Stuart Brian Hardy (left) got his father Stuart lee Hardy involved in a drug plot

A father and son have been jailed for dealing drugs in and out of prison.

Serving prisoner Stuart Brian Hardy, 28, attempted to sell the psychoactive substance spice inside HMP Northumberland, near Morpeth.

His father, Stuart Lee Hardy, 48, who was on the outside, plotted to sell heroin around their hometown Carlisle, the city's crown court heard.

The son was jailed for 10 years and the father for four years eight months after both admitting drug charges.

The father's partner, Avril Kay Fallows, 47, of Wedgwood Road, Flimby, was jailed for four years after being found guilty of conspiring to supply heroin.

The court heard Hardy junior was serving a seven-year sentence for conspiring to supply heroin when he arranged for paper soaked in spice to be delivered to the prison, where it was cut into strips and sold to prisoners.

Avril Kay Fallows was jailed for four years after being found guilty by a jury

The use of spice in prison causes "chaos", prosecutors said.

The younger Hardy also used illegally-held mobile phones concealed in his cell to orchestrate the supply of large quantities of class B drug amphetamine into the community.

He "recruited" his father and Fallows into the year-long heroin supply plot, the court heard.

More than a quarter of a kilogram of heroin and "bulking" chemicals were found along with debtors' lists at Hardy senior's Yewdale Road flat.

Prosecutors said heroin supply has a "severe impact across the board" in Cumbria with scores of deaths caused, while consuming amphetamine has "hazardous effects".

Hardy junior, previously of Scalegate Road, admitted conspiracy to supply both spice and amphetamines while his father admitted conspiring to supply heroin.