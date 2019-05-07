A 90-year-old man accused of historical child sex crimes has been declared unfit to stand trial.

Prosecutors at Carlisle Crown Court said it was not in the public interest to try Leonard Huddart, of Cockermouth.

Mr Huddart had been facing 19 charges spanning a decade from 1974, including 11 rape charges and one of indecency with a child.

Judge Peter Davies granted a stay of prosecution, which halts the legal process unless his condition improves.

Mr Huddart was accused of committing the offences up to 1984.