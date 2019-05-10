Image copyright CFRS Image caption The fire is not thought to have been started deliberately

A man has died after being seriously injured in a house fire.

The 82-year-old was rescued from the fire at Bridge End in Egremont, Cumbria just before 14:00 BST on Wednesday.

The man, who has not been named, was taken from the smoke-logged bungalow to hospital with serious burns.

Cumbria Police said it did not believe the fire was started deliberately. Det Insp Matt Scott said the force was treating the fire as "unexplained but not suspicious".

"We are working closely with Cumbria Fire and Rescue investigators to establish the cause of the fire," he said.

A fire service spokesman said it was thought to have started in the kitchen, but spread quickly to the roof.

The coroner has been informed.