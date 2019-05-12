Image copyright LDHP Image caption The photo was taken just before they were flown to the UK

A group of holocaust survivors and their families have re-staged a photo taken in Prague shortly after they were liberated from a concentration camp.

The 300 youngsters, who became known as the Windermere Boys, although there were also girls, were then flown to the Lake District to recuperate before embarking on new lives.

The 10 remaining members of the group have now returned to the same spot.

They were joined by relatives of those who have since died for a group photo.

Image copyright Adrian Pope Image caption The picture was taken in front of a memorial in the heart of the old city

Following their liberation from a concentration camp in Czechoslovakia in 1945, the orphans were flown by RAF to what is now Carlisle Airport.

They then lived for a time on an estate at Troutbeck Bridge, near Windermere.

The Lake District Holocaust Project (LDHP) has been set up tell their story.

Its founder, Trevor Avery, said: "The significance of this picture is way bigger than just a group of people standing in front of a memorial in Prague having their photograph taken.

"This relates to something incredibly deep."

Michael Helfgott, whose father was among the group, described it as "an amazing feeling" to be there.

He said: "There is a really close bond between the other survivors and their children.

"To be here and recreate that moment in history, what a fabulous thing to do."