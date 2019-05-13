Image copyright Google Image caption The council meets about seven times a year in Casterton Village Hall

A village parish council had to draft in support from another authority after it was left with just one councillor.

Five councillors usually represent Casterton, near Kirkby Lonsdale in Cumbria, although it had been managing with four.

They recently stood down and there was just a single candidate standing in the local elections on 2 May.

South Lakeland District Council has now appointed four of its councillors to the parish council.

There will be another election for Casterton Parish Council on 13 June and it is hoped local people will come forward.

The council, which looks after issues such as some street lights and play areas, could not act legally with just a single councillor, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

'Some reluctance'

Rev Kevin Price, clerk to Casterton Parish Council, said: "It's a problem happening at many parish councils - I am clerk to 11 and about half of them are short.

"However, in 36 years I can't remember any being down to just one member.

"There does seem some reluctance in the rural community to stand and some do not want the commitment."

People who live within three miles of the parish boundary or who work or own property there can stand, and must register as a candidate by Thursday.