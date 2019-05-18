Image copyright Google Image caption Booths in Windermere is next to the train station

A cash machine has been stolen from a Lake District supermarket.

The manager of Booths in Windermere said he believed thieves used explosives to free the ATM from its fitting.

Cumbria Police said the machine was taken at about 01:30 BST.

The force is keen to hear from a man and woman who were in the area at the time and approached staff on site to ask for directions to food outlets.