Cockermouth man hit by car on A66 dies
- 19 May 2019
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on a bypass in Cumbria.
The 37-year-old man was hit by a Citroen car on the A66 Stainburn and Great Clifton bypass in the early hours. The road has no pavement or hard shoulder.
The man, from Cockermouth, was taken in a critical condition to hospital, where he died.
Cumbria Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.