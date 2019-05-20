Image copyright Google Image caption Two people suffered serious injuries outside the Throstles Nest pub

A man has denied the attempted murder of two people who suffered serious injuries outside a Cumbrian pub.

Police said a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s were hurt during an incident at the Throstles Nest pub in Wigton on 12 April.

Scott Topping, 39, of Mulligans Court, Wigton, denied five charges at Carlisle Crown Court, which also included possession of a knife and affray.

He was remanded in custody pending a trial set for 30 September.

The man and woman were treated in hospital for head and facial injuries.