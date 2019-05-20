Image copyright Google Image caption During the altercation at a William Hill, Graham produced a three inch blade

A man has been jailed for flashing a knife at another man during a row in a betting shop.

Craig Graham, 28, took a knife out of his pocket when trouble flared between him and his ex girlfriend's boyfriend in the William Hill shop in Workington.

He put it back in his pocket, but not before it was spotted by a staff member, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Jailing him for eight months, Judge James Adkin said those with knives get "locked up."

The court heard how Graham, of Victory Crescent in Maryport, Cumbria, and the man were pushing and shoving each other in the shop in Finkle Streeton on 28 March.

During the altercation, Graham produced a knife with a three inch blade.

Panic button

He put it back in his pocket but a store manager pressed a panic button to alert police.

Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said: "He said he did that for the safety of himself and also the other customers."

Brendan Burke, defending, said the knife was "flashed as a deterrent and put away".

Graham admitted possession of a bladed weapon.

Judge James Adkin said: "The problem here is 100 people stabbed to death this year because of knives.

"The general public feels enough is enough.

"The message needs to go out - people who carry knives in public get locked up."