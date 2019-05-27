A van driver has died days after being involved in a crash with a lorry in Cumbria.

Ali Mohammed Khawaja died on Sunday after his Mercedes Sprinter was in collision with the truck on the A590.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene of the crash, between Greenodd and Haverthwaite, where one of the drivers had to be cut from his vehicle.

Mr Khawaja, 33, from Preston, died in the Royal Preston Hospital.

The 48-year-old driver of the truck was uninjured in the crash, which happened on Thursday.

Cumbria Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.