Hand-written letters by children's author Beatrix Potter are to go under the hammer.

The three letters are signed with her married name of Beatrix Heelis and addressed to two sisters, Sissy and Maggie Wilson, who lived near her in Hawkshead, Cumbria.

One mentions gardening and praises a cake baked by them for "crisp delicacy of pastry and succulence of syrup".

1818 Auctioneers estimates they will each sell for more than £800.

The letters are being sold by a direct descendent of the sisters, one of whom taught at the village school and the other owned the tearooms.

One, dated May 1935, thanks Maggie Wilson for a cake and gives an update on her health and that of her husband.

Another, from 4 July 1942, is about the about the Land Army and women's wage, and the "appeal of an outdoor job" for a Land Girl.

David Brookes, from 1818 Auctioneers, said each letter provided "a great insight into her character and interests and reminds us that she was a shrewd, successful and fair businesswoman who amassed one of largest estates in the Lake District".

The auction will take place on June 3.