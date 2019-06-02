Image caption John Myers was a well-known figure in radio and television

Broadcaster John Myers has died at the age of 60.

The former BBC Radio Cumbria and Border TV presenter's death was announced by his son on social media.

Mr Myers was born in Carlisle and became a leading figure in the radio industry - setting up stations, advising the government and winning awards.

He was treated for cancer in 2018, but later in the year revealed he had been given the all-clear.

In a statement on social media, his son Scott said the family was "heartbroken".

Describing him as "our hero", he said: "He went through life with a smile, his glass was always half full and no matter how much life got you down he always found the humour."

Mr Myers started his career with BBC Radio Cumbria in 1980 and presented for other stations including BBC Radio Tees.

Paying tribute on Twitter, the BBC's Jeremy Vine said Mr Myers was one of the "friendliest, funniest people in the radio industry" with a "deep passion" for the medium.

He added: "Above all he was kind and thoughtful. It is impossible to describe John in a way that captures even 5% of his greatness."

After working for Border TV, Mr Myers went on to launch commercial radio station CFM in Carlisle and then Century Radio in North-East England.

In 2009 he was enlisted by the government to produce a review of the UK's local radio industry.

He later undertook a review of the BBC's music and local radio operations.

In recent years he was a visiting professor at the University of Sunderland and the University of Cumbria, and lived in Newcastle.