Image caption The current crossing, Jubilee Bridge, is 111 years old

A second crossing for an island off Cumbria should be a "priority", the area's newly-appointed mayor has said.

Walney Island is connected to Barrow by the 111-year-old Jubilee Bridge, but there are concerns it will be unable to cope with a growing population and increase in second-car ownership.

Mayor Kevin Hamilton said it did not matter whether the new crossing was a "tunnel, a bridge or a causeway".

He urged councillors to put politics aside and find a long-term solution.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that Mr Hamilton suggested that over the years various politicians had made short-term promises for a bridge in order to win votes.

The Labour councillor, who recently took over chairmanship of Barrow Council, said: "Walney is a town equivalent to Ulverston or Penrith.

"We need a policy to take to Westminster and both authorities need to work together."

The important point was working together with Cumbria County Council, the highways authority, to agree to go to government to lobby for a second crossing, he added.

Hazel Edwards, leader of the Conservative opposition, said: "We are 100% behind a second crossing for Walney - whatever it might be.

"We will work together with local Labour members on this."