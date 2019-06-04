Image caption The circumstances of Chris Brown's death were not believed to be suspicious

The body of a climber has been found on England's highest mountain, police say.

Chris Brown, 35, of Whitehaven, Cumbria, was reported missing shortly before 22:00 BST and a search operation launched.

Nothing had been heard from him since he tweeted a picture from the summit of Scafell Pike, which is 978m (3,208ft) high.

His body was found on Tuesday morning at Chambers Crag. Police said his death was not believed to be suspicious.

Members of Wasdale Mountain Rescue team had spent the night searching the mountain and were later joined by volunteers from the Duddon and Furness, and Cockermouth teams.

A spokesman for the Wasdale team said its sympathies went out to Mr Brown's friends and family.