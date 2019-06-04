Image copyright 1818 Auctioneers Image caption The letters were sold by a direct descendent of the recipients

Hand-written letters by children's author Beatrix Potter have gone to "good homes", an auctioneer has said.

The three, signed with her married name of Beatrix Heelis, were sent to two sisters, Sissy and Maggie Wilson, who lived near her home in Sawrey, Cumbria.

Written between 1935 and 1942, they addressed subjects including cake, gardening and land girls.

Each had an estimated selling-price of £800, but they went under the hammer for £850, £900 and £1,500 respectively.

They were sold separately, with one bought by the current owner of the cottage from which it was sent.

David Brookes, from 1818 Auctioneers, said two had been sold to "very strong collectors" of Beatrix memorabilia, and it was "ironic" that the other had been returned to its sending place.

He said: "We are very pleased that such iconic pieces found such good homes."

Image copyright Hutton Archive/Getty Image caption Beatrix Potter created many of her characters while living in the Lake District

One of the letters mentions gardening and praises a cake baked by the sisters for "crisp delicacy of pastry and succulence of syrup".

Another dated May 1935, thanks Maggie Wilson for a cake and gives an update on her health and that of her husband.

One letter, from 4 July 1942, is about the about the Land Army and women's wage, and the "appeal of an outdoor job" for a Land Girl.