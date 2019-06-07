Image copyright Google Image caption There has been no dedicated crossing patrol at Burlington School for almost five years

A shortage of lollipop men and women in south Cumbria has led to the council to consider other safety measures.

Figures from South Lakeland District Council show that five crossing patrol posts remain vacant.

There has been no dedicated crossing patrol at Burlington School in Kirkby-in-Furness for almost five years

The authority has agreed to look at ways of making crossings safer by other means and instructed its external provider to advertise the vacancies.

Councillor Stan Collins said: "It was always difficult to recruit and we've got to think of other things that we might do to ensure the safety of children."

Schools were being encouraged to develop a "walking bus" or "park and stride" schemes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Alternative technical safety measures included flashing lights to warn motorists of school children.

Image copyright PA Image caption Figures from South Lakeland District Council show that five crossing patrol posts remain vacant

Councillor Roger Bingham said: "Lollipop ladies go back to the days when most pupils walked to school.

"Unfortunately now, they do not - there is congestion around every village primary school with kids being dropped off. It's very, very dangerous.

"Some parents may believe the council assumes responsibility for their children when it provides a school crossing patrol, a zebra or pelican crossing.

"This is a misconception, the responsibility for ensuring the safety of children travelling to and from school is, and must remain, a parental one."