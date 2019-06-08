Image copyright Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Image caption The river is widely used throughout the annual fair to wash the horses

Gypsies and travellers are being advised not to enter the River Eden during Appleby Horse Fair following heavy overnight rain.

Ramp access to the water has been closed on public safety grounds after river levels rose above 1.5 ft (0.5m).

The fair's Multi-Agency Strategic Co-ordinating Group (MASCG) "strongly advises" people not to enter for the safety of themselves and their animals.

Image copyright MASCG Image caption Barriers have been placed at the River Eden ramp

Matthew Neal, MASCG chairman and director of corporate Services at Eden council, said: "Any time any person or animal enters the river there is risk involved.

"However, now the river levels have risen... the different agencies have taken action to keep people and animals safe.

"We urge people to heed this warning and stay out of the River Eden."

The advice also applies to other access points within the Appleby area, including Jubilee Ford, the group said.

Image copyright OLI SCARFF/AFP Image caption The rivers levels in Appleby are monitored constantly throughout the event

The RSPCA is also urging people to not to take horses into the river as it is currently unsafe for people or animals.

The closure is expected to remain in place all of Saturday.

Image copyright OLI SCARFF/AFP Image caption The depth of the water, how quickly the river is running and the poor visibility of the water beneath the surface led to the closure

The Cumbrian event has existed under the protection of a charter granted by James II since 1685.

It is one of the key meeting points for members of the Gypsy, Romany and travelling communities.

Image copyright Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Image caption As well as an opportunity to buy and sell horses, it acts as a celebration of their heritage and culture