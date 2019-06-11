Image copyright PA Image caption The couple visited a traditional fell sheep farm in Patterdale

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had a taste of rural life during a visit to the Lake District.

Hundreds of well-wishers turned out to welcome them in Keswick, where they met volunteers from community organisations.

They went on to try their hand at sheep shearing at a fell farm near Ullswater, and helped repair a dry stone wall.

During a chat with a group of farmers over tea and cake, Prince William asked how Brexit had affected them.

Adam Day, managing director of the Farming Network, replied: "The worst case scenario post-Brexit is absolutely dire."

He said farmers would be hit by export tariffs and a "black hole" in subsidy payments.

Sam Rawling, who runs a farm that has been in his family for 500 years, said he was surprised farmers had voted for Brexit.

He told Prince William he felt "quite apprehensive" about the future.

"It's a bit of a concern, I wouldn't want to be the last generation after 500 years," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Crowds lined the streets of Keswick to catch a glimpse of William and Kate

Image copyright PA Image caption There was a taste of local cheese from a market stall

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess met Kerry Irving and the springer spaniels he used to help others get outdoors to fight depression and poor mental health.

Mr Irving said: "Kate was talking about her dog and she said 'your dogs are so calm. Maybe we should lend you Lupo'."

Image copyright PA Image caption After sheep shearing, Prince William said: "She's not going to be happy with her haircut"

Image copyright PA Image caption The royal couple greeted some therapy dogs, including one named Prince Harry