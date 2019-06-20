John MacMillan death: More time to quiz Barrow murder suspect.
20 June 2019
Police have been given more time to question a suspect over the death of a 70-year-old man in Cumbria.
John MacMillan was discovered seriously hurt with chest and throat injuries at a house in Provincial Street, Barrow, at about 18:40 BST on Tuesday.
He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Cumbria Police said detectives had been granted an additional 36 hours to question a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.