Image copyright Family photo Image caption John MacMillan was found with chest and throat injuries

A man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner at a house in Cumbria.

John MacMillan, 70, was discovered with serious chest and throat injuries at the property in Provincial Street, Barrow, at 18:40 BST on Tuesday.

Despite efforts to revive him, Mr MacMillan, who worked as a taxi driver, was declared dead at the scene.

Cumbria Police said 28-year-old Jonathan MacMillan, from Barrow, was due to appear at Furness Magistrates' Court later.