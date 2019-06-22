Image copyright Brathay Trust Image caption Joss Naylor was made an MBE for his work with sport and charity in 1976

A veteran fell runner is hoping to rewrite his racing history by finishing a gruelling event he failed to complete 57 years ago.

Joss Naylor was forced to retire from the Lake District Mountain Trail in 1962 due to severe cramp and appalling weather conditions.

The 83-year-old said it had "always bothered him" that he had to pull out.

He aims to complete the "unfinished business" from Kirkstone Pass to Patterdale on 20 July.

The race is held every autumn and the 18-mile-long varying route involves ascending a number of peaks.

Mr Naylor has completed the race on 51 occasions and won 10 times. The only time he did not finish was in 1962.

'Incredible man'

At his peak in the 1970s he broke the Lake District 24-hour record three times, and ran the fastest known times on the Three Peaks, Welsh 3,000ers and Pennine Way.

In 1986, aged 50 he ran all 214 Wainwrights in seven days, at 60 he ran 60 Lakeland fell-tops in 36 hours, and at 70 ran 70 Lakeland fells.

For the challenge next month he will raise money for the youth charity the Brathay Trust.

Its head of fundraising, Scott Umpleby, said: "Fell running is growing in popularity but when Joss started there was very little awareness of the sport.

"This incredible man continues to be an inspiration to all and we are very fortunate to have his support."