Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jordan Wilson was a front-seat passenger in the Suzuki Swift

A woman whose car was seen "weaving" across the road has admitted causing the death of her passenger.

Jordan Wilson died after the Suzuki Swift he was travelling in crashed into a flatbed HGV near Threlkeld, Cumbria, in May last year.

At Carlisle Crown Court, Hannah Bowman pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The 21-year-old, of Vicarage Terrace, Nenthead, near Alston, was bailed ahead of sentencing on 19 July.

She had "inadequate sleep" before embarking on the journey, prosecutor Francis McEntee told the court, and had been warned by Mr Wilson's family it was "not safe" for her to drive.

The crash happened on the A66 at about 06:00 BST on 30 May 2018.

Mr Wilson, 20, of Penrith, died two days later.

Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Bowman was warned she faces a prison sentence

Another motorist saw Bowman's Suzuki "weaving in the road" shortly before the collision.

Her lawyer, David Wales, said she believed she had been capable of driving.

However, he told the court: "She recognises that, objectively, her undertaking that journey at that time was dangerous."

At a roadside test Bowman provided a nil alcohol reading, the court heard.

Judge James Adkin adjourned the case for the preparation of impact statements by Mr Wilson's family and warned Bowman she faced a jail sentence "of some length".