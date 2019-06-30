Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on a downhill section of Wrynose Pass

A woman has died while taking part in a coast-to-coast cycle event.

Katherine Moore, who was 56 and from London, died at Wrynose Pass near Little Langdale, Cumbria, at 09:00 BST on Saturday.

Cumbria Police said no-one else was involved in the crash but have not said how it happened.

Event organisers Open Cycling said Ms Moore was "involved in a fatal accident on a downhill section in the early stages".

The road had been closed to all other traffic at the time, they said.

"Despite first aiders being on the scene within five minutes and the rapid attendance of both road and air ambulance, tragically her injuries were too serious to be able to save her," a spokesperson said.

"We are fully committed to understand how this happened so we can help prevent anything similar from happening again."

Coast to Coast in a Day covers a 150-mile route from Seascale in Cumbria to Whitby, North Yorkshire.